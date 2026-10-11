Azerbaijani boxer becomes European champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Another Azerbaijani boxer has won gold at the European U-17 Championships in Budva.

Mahammadali Istamov (57 kg) claimed the title after defeating England’s John Elam 4:1 on points in the final (29:28, 30:27, 28:29, 29:28, 29:28).

With this result, the Azerbaijani team concluded the U-17 European Championships with eight medals: two gold, three silver, and three bronze.

Before Istamov, Jamila Muradli (57 kg) won gold, Hasrat Mammadov (46 kg), Ismayil Nasirzade (52 kg), and Sama Abbasova (66 kg) claimed silver, while Gardash Rahimov (54 kg), Hidayat Mammadov (70 kg), and Khumar Jafarli (+80 kg) earned bronze medals.

A total of 473 athletes, including 314 boys and 159 girls, from 40 countries competed in the championship.