Tokayev proposes CIS artificial intelligence forum in Astana for 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed establishing a mechanism for sharing experience and best practices in artificial intelligence and holding a CIS AI forum in Astana in the first quarter of 2027.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press office of the Kazakh president. He made the proposals today during a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Turkmenistan.

Tokayev emphasized the growing role of digitalization and artificial intelligence, noting that the ability to adopt new technologies and develop domestic solutions is becoming a key factor in the competitiveness of CIS economies.

The proposed exchange mechanism would cover AI strategies, legislation and government support measures, bringing together research centers, universities, companies and startups. The planned forum in Astana would provide an additional platform for specialists to discuss cooperation in the field, the press release says.

Tokayev also highlighted the importance of cultural and humanitarian ties among CIS countries, citing interpersonal connections, mutual trust, shared cultural characteristics and the Russian language as important elements of the Commonwealth's identity.

“It is also important to note the tremendous significance of the Russian language in relations between our countries. This language fosters mutual understanding and expands educational, scientific, and interpersonal contacts. This is an indisputable fact. Therefore, I ask my esteemed colleagues to support the activities of the International Organization for the Russian Language. This organization has a promising future. I am confident of this, given that approximately 300 million people worldwide speak this language to varying degrees,” Tokayev said.

At the same time, he stressed the importance of respecting the linguistic and cultural diversity of CIS member states and finding more effective ways to strengthen humanitarian cooperation.

He noted that, at Kazakhstan's initiative, the CIS heads of state had adopted a statement on cultural cooperation and established the CIS Volunteer Forum, which was held for the first time in Astana in August 2026.

Tokayev further called for promoting reading among young people, arguing that literature plays an important role in education, critical thinking and personal development.

“In Kazakhstan, a National Book Day has been established, and the ‘100 Readable Books’ project is being implemented. I propose developing this idea further and creating a ‘Golden Library Collection of the CIS,’ including outstanding literary works of our peoples,” Tokayev said.

He proposed that the collection be housed in the Presidential Library, whose construction in Astana is scheduled for completion in mid-2027. The project could include professional translations and an accessible digital library, he added.

According to Tokayev, promoting the best literary works and encouraging the mutual study of the history, culture and spiritual heritage of CIS peoples could help younger generations better understand one another and maintain closer ties amid global instability.