Azerbaijan to support expansion of "ASAN Khidmet" model in Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan will support the expansion of the "ASAN Khidmet" model in Pakistan.

During the phone call with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the operations of the service center established in Islamabad on the basis of the "Asan Khidmet" model and requested Azerbaijan's support to implement this experience in other regions of Pakistan as well.

President Ilham Aliyev agreed to provide the necessary support in this regard.

Thanking the head of state for this, the Prime Minister of Pakistan evaluated Azerbaijan's support as yet another clear example of the friendship and solidarity between the two countries.