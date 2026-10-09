Azerbaijan can expand agricultural exports – business association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijan possesses vast opportunities for the development of its agrarian sector, and by effectively utilizing these opportunities, the supply of agricultural products to both domestic and foreign markets can be expanded, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Businessmen Association (ATİB), Mursal Rustamov, said at the 3rd International Agro Business Forum, held in Baku on Friday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the fact that Azerbaijan encompasses various climatic zones, combined with the presence of diverse soil, atmospheric, and water resources across the country's regions, creates favorable conditions for the development of the agricultural sector.

"Azerbaijan encompasses a variety of climatic zones. Distinct soil, atmospheric, and water resources exist in every part of the country, from south to north and west to east. Consequently, there are highly favorable conditions for the development of the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan," Rustamov pointed out.

The ATİB chairman emphasized that it’s incorrect to view the development of the agricultural sector solely through the lens of crop cultivation and livestock farming. According to him, the proper branding, labeling, sales organization, and market access for produced goods are also crucial aspects of the sector's development.

"However, the development of the agricultural sector entails more than just crop cultivation and livestock farming. It also encompasses the proper branding and labeling of products, the organization of sales, and their introduction to both domestic and foreign markets," he explained.

Rustamov said at the forum that the experience and connections of representatives from Türkiye and other countries are significant for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs.

He also noted that the B2B meetings to be held within the framework of the forum offer important opportunities for establishing cooperation with foreign companies, forging new business ties, and learning from international experience in the agricultural sector.

"We’ll also need the support of our guests from Türkiye and other countries at this forum, as B2B meetings will be taking place. These meetings create great opportunities to learn about foreign companies and the latest developments occurring globally and within the agricultural industry. I encourage each of you to take advantage of these opportunities," the ATİB chairman added.