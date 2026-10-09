Armenia-Azerbaijan peace is an accomplished fact – Pashinyan

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 9. Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is an accomplished fact, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS in Avaza on October 9, Trend’s special correspondent reports from the event.

"After the 2020 war, we spent a long time moving toward peace. In this context, I wish to emphasize the role of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, in securing the ceasefire of November 2020. However, even after the signing of the statement on November 9, 2020, we, in practice and unfortunately, failed to achieve peace. It was evident that there was only one realistic path to peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and that framework is built upon the principles of the Alma-Ata Declaration. It must be acknowledged that the adoption of the Alma-Ata Declaration in 1992 didn’t prevent the escalation of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The conflict persisted for over thirty years while the Alma-Ata Declaration was in effect, yet its existence seemed to go unnoticed. To establish a genuine peace, it was necessary, figuratively speaking, to bring the Alma-Ata Declaration back into play; this is precisely what the President of Azerbaijan and I did on October 6, 2021, following a quadrilateral meeting in Prague initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel. Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is now a reality. Today, we can state that for more than two years, there have been no fatalities or injuries resulting from skirmishes between Armenians and Azerbaijanis—a stark contrast to the preceding thirty-plus years," he said.

Pashinyan pointed out that a twelve-kilometer section of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan has undergone delimitation and demarcation.

“One of the foundational documents of the CIS is the Alma-Ata Declaration of December 21, 1991. Through this document, eleven Soviet republics, recognizing and respecting each other's territorial integrity and the inviolability of existing borders, acknowledged the cessation of the existence of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. The Alma-Ata Declaration played a key role in establishing peace between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. In 2024, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed and ratified the regulation on the joint activity of commissions regarding the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. This regulation became the first bilateral, legally binding document concluded between independent Armenia and independent Azerbaijan. The document stipulates that the respective commissions of Armenia and Azerbaijan will base the state border delimitation process on the Alma-Ata Declaration as a fundamental principle. This foundational CIS document also holds a key place in the initial text of the agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The document's preamble references the Alma-Ata Declaration, and Article 1 says, I quote: "Confirming that the borders between the Soviet Socialist Republics of the former USSR became the international borders of the respective independent states and were recognized as such by the international community, the Parties recognize and respect each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of international borders, and political independence.

And Article 2 of the same agreement says: "In full accordance with Article 1, the parties confirm that they have no territorial claims against each other and will not advance such claims in the future. The parties shall not undertake any actions, including the planning, preparation, encouragement, or support of actions, aimed at the dismemberment or violation, in whole or in part, of the territorial integrity or political unity of the other party." End of quote. The agreement containing these articles was initialed on August 8, 2025,” he emphasized.