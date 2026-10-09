Kazakhstan, Greece discuss $133.5M investment portfolio, new projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Kazakhstan and Greece are working to advance eight investment projects worth a combined $133.5 million, including initiatives in waste processing, renewable energy and industrial production.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ardak Zebeshev and Greek Ambassador to Kazakhstan Antonia Katsourou yesterday.

“We want the partnership between Kazakhstan and Greece to be measured not only by the volume of oil supplies, but also by the number of new production facilities, technologies introduced and jobs created. Greek business interest in Kazakhstan is becoming increasingly practical. It is now time to move from general agreements to concrete economic results,” Ardak Zebeshev said.

He added that the country was ready to support investors throughout the process, from initial negotiations to the launch of operations.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s investment portfolio with Greece includes eight projects, one of which is already being implemented, while five others worth $122 million are under active consideration, the ministry said. The ongoing project involves Greek company SABO’s construction of three municipal solid waste processing plants in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Semey and Aktobe.

Other initiatives under consideration include a lift equipment manufacturing facility by Doppler in Astana, a dairy production plant by Desserta Hellas in Akmola region, and projects involving industrial and municipal waste processing and solar energy.

Greek company METLEN Energy & Metals is also exploring opportunities to process metallurgical waste to recover copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt and other critical metals, according to the ministry.

Nearly 50 enterprises with Greek capital currently operate in Kazakhstan, the ministry said.