Milli Majlis Speaker chairs coordination meeting of Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. On October 8, a coordination meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN) was held in Arusha, Tanzania, on the sidelines of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). The meeting was chaired by Speaker of the Milli Majlis and Chair of the NAM PN Sahiba Gafarova.

Sahiba Gafarova stated in her speech that coordination meetings held in parallel with IPU Assemblies are crucial for collective action and making the most effective use of this platform. These meetings create opportunities for constructive dialogue among member parliaments, further strengthening cooperation among them.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis and Chair of the NAM PN stated that the Parliamentary Network continues to expand its scope and strengthen its international role. Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that, as Chair, she considers promoting the role and activities of this organization a priority during her foreign visits, bilateral meetings, and participation in international conferences, and provided information on the measures taken in this direction.

Noting that developing institutional dialogue and strengthening cooperation with other organizations remain priorities for the Parliamentary Network, Sahiba Gafarova pointed out that the NAM PN currently has observer status with six organizations, while eight organizations have observer status with the Network. In addition, concluding memorandums of understanding with partner organizations expands the organization's involvement in international cooperation.

Sahiba Gafarova noted that since the founding of the Network in Madrid in November 2021, five conferences have been held in Baku, Manama, Geneva, Tashkent, and Istanbul in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively. Each conference has been of great significance for the institutional development of the Parliamentary Network.

The discussions focused on the agenda, including the institutional development of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.