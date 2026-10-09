Entrepreneurs will sign documents on Etender.gov.az using SİMA İmza

Entrepreneurs can now sign documents required for participation in public procurement procedures online

As part of Azerbaijan's ongoing digital transformation, SİMA İmza has been integrated into the Unified Public Procurement Portal. The State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has enabled the digital signing of documents using "SİMA İmza" on the portal https://etender.gov.az/.

Currently, entrepreneurs can use "SİMA İmza" on the portal to sign companies' financial statements, as well as applications for obtaining relevant certificates from the State Tax Service. The entire process is carried out digitally. Entrepreneurs can obtain a digital signature through the mobile application without visiting a service center and participate in tender procedures directly through the portal.

This simplifies the document signing process, reduces the operational burden on procurement participants, and enables more flexible and efficient procedures. At the same time, the opportunity to obtain a digital signature online facilitates the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in public procurement, contributes to a more competitive environment, and enhances transparency.

This initiative is part of the country’s ongoing efforts to digitalize public services. The "Digital Development Concept of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated January 16, 2025, identifies the modernization of public services and their transition to digital platforms as key priorities.

AzInTelecom will continue to expand the areas of application of SİMA, providing users with a convenient and accessible digital service experience.

About "SİMA İmza"

SİMA İmza is a next-generation digital signature solution developed by "AzInTelecom" LLC, a company within AZCON Holding. "SİMA İmza" enables users to access various public and private services securely and efficiently. Users can obtain a digital signature free of charge through the mobile application without visiting a service center.