Vladimir Putin, Serdar Berdimuhamedov discuss Turkmenistan-Russia cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan’s Avaza on October 8 to discuss bilateral cooperation, including trade, the economy and cultural ties.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry today.

According to the information, the meeting took place during Putin’s visit to Turkmenistan to participate in high-level international events in the National Tourist Zone of Avaza, including the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Caspian Environmental Summit.

The two presidents discussed political and diplomatic relations, with an emphasis on regular high-level contacts and coordination on bilateral issues. Trade and economic cooperation was also identified as an important area of bilateral engagement.

The sides also highlighted cooperation in education, healthcare, science and culture.

“We highly value your personal attention to the development of regional cooperation and view the meetings in Avaza as an opportunity for an open exchange of views, the formulation of joint approaches, and the definition of new areas of interaction,” Berdimuhamedov said.

He also reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to continue comprehensive cooperation with Russia, expressing confidence that bilateral relations would continue to develop for the benefit of both countries, according to the ministry.

Putin thanked the Turkmen side for its hospitality and invitation to the international events, and conveyed greetings to Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Meanwhile, Russia and Turkmenistan maintain a strategic partnership covering trade, energy, transport, diplomacy and humanitarian ties. Russia remains one of Turkmenistan’s key trading partners, with bilateral trade exceeding $1.6 billion annually, according to Turkmen government data.

In 2025, bilateral trade continued to expand, with trade turnover rising 21.4% in the first quarter, while the two sides worked on an intergovernmental action plan for 2025-2027. Cooperation also extends to the fuel and energy sector, industry, agriculture, banking and finance, and digital technologies.

At the political level, Moscow and Ashgabat cooperate through the UN, CIS, the Caspian littoral states and the Central Asia-Russia format. In September 2026, Turkmenistan said preparations were underway for the 14th meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission, with the agenda covering trade, energy, transport, finance, industry and other areas.