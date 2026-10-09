Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank discloses re-export figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Re-exports from Kyrgyzstan amounted to $195.7 million in 2025, increasing by 14.6% compared with the previous year.

This was reported based on statistical data published by the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The National Bank has already published updated balance of payments data for the first quarter of 2026; however, a separate re-export figure for the period is not provided in the table.

For comparison, re-exports amounted to $170.8 million in 2024, $150.7 million in 2023 and $154.7 million in 2022. Thus, the 2025 figure was the highest recorded over the period under review.

During 2025, the volume of re-exports varied by quarter. Re-exports amounted to $34.3 million in the first quarter, $68.8 million in the second quarter, $42.4 million in the third quarter and $50.2 million in the fourth quarter. The highest quarterly volume was recorded in the second quarter.

Re-export refers to the shipment outside the country of goods previously imported into its territory and is one of the components of foreign trade operations. Its dynamics can reflect changes in regional trade flows and the structure of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade.

Trend estimates that, based on the $195.7 million recorded in 2025 and the quarterly pattern of re-exports, the indicator could remain within the $190–220 million range in 2026 if regional trade flows remain broadly comparable with the previous year. This is a Trend estimate and is not an official forecast of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to Trend’s calculations, the quarterly distribution in 2025 shows that re-export volumes can vary considerably during the year, with the second quarter accounting for the largest amount at $68.8 million. If quarterly volumes in 2026 remain broadly within the $40–60 million range, the annual figure could approach $200–220 million.