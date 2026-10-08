TBC Uzbekistan launches secured SME loans of up to $1 million

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. TBC Uzbekistan has launched its first secured lending product for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), offering loans of up to 12 billion Uzbek soums (about $1 million).

This was reflected in the statement by TBC.

The product is part of TBC Business, the bank’s digital business banking platform. More than 30,000 SMEs have registered on the platform since its launch, according to the company.

The new loans are available with flexible collateral requirements and a grace period of up to 12 months. Working capital loans can be issued for up to 36 months, while loans for investment purposes are available for up to 120 months.

"As businesses grow, entrepreneurs need access to larger loans to help them scale their business and fund longer-term projects, such as expanding production or purchasing equipment and commercial real estate," TBC Uzbekistan CEO Nika Kurdiani said.

"This new product was built to meet exactly that demand, giving businesses access to the financing needed to reach these larger-scale goals, all while keeping the same simple, fully digital customer journey that defines our products," Kurdiani added.

TBC Business was launched as a web-based service in December 2024 and later expanded to include a mobile application. The company has also increased its maximum unsecured loan amount from 300 million soums (about $25,000) to 600 million soums (about $50,000).

Earlier this year, TBC Uzbekistan introduced a digital payroll service that allows companies to make employee payments at any time, including weekends and holidays. The company also introduced QR-code payment functionality.

In June 2025, TBC Uzbekistan acquired a majority stake in BILLZ, a retail management software platform, adding retail management services to its business offering.

TBC Uzbekistan also runs initiatives supporting entrepreneurs, including an educational program developed in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development that provides free practical training in business and management.