Baku hosts conference on educating youth in national and moral values (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. A conference dedicated to educating young people in the spirit of national and moral values is being held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The event is being held under the joint organization of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The conference aims to foster the upbringing of youth grounded in national and moral values, discuss the roles of family, education, society, and religious communities in this process, and coordinate the activities of relevant institutions.

Panel discussions are being held within the framework of the event on the topics "Family, education, and society: state policy and public responsibility in youth development" and "Digital literacy and national values among youth in the modern information environment."

Representatives from government agencies, youth organizations, and religious communities, as well as religious figures and theologians, are participating in the conference.

The panels address issues such as raising youth in the spirit of national and moral values, religious education, utilizing the potential of social networks, and strengthening cooperation between government agencies and religious communities in this area.

Will be updated