Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan draft justice cooperation program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have drafted a cooperation program to further develop ties between their justice ministries and agreed to sign it at a later date.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijani Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov and Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Almaz Aiylchiev during Ahmadov’s working visit to Türkiye.

The sides noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are at a high level and that mutual visits by the countries’ heads of state have made an important contribution to the development of bilateral ties.

Ahmadov congratulated Aiylchiev on his appointment to the new position and wished him success in his work.

The sides noted that cooperation between the two countries’ justice ministries is based on a solid legal framework. They said that experience is being exchanged in the areas of notary services, the penitentiary system, probation, mediation and forensic examination.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on further developing existing cooperation, implementing new initiatives and strengthening interaction in the fields of law and justice within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.