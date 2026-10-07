Uzbekistan, Russia sign 2026–2040 science, technology strategy

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Uzbekistan and Russia signed the Protocol of the 27th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and a 2026–2040 Strategy for Scientific and Technological Development, setting out a framework for further bilateral cooperation, during a meeting in Fergana on Oct. 6.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The 27th meeting of the Uzbekistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was co-chaired by Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

The sides reviewed the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level and discussed measures to further expand mutual trade and industrial cooperation, according to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

It was also noted that the volume of trade increased in January-August 2026.

“Bilateral trade increased by 10% in January-August 2026, exceeding $9 billion,” the ministry said.

Additionally, the sides discussed plans to launch 16 joint enterprises in 2026 in the chemical industry, agriculture and metal processing.

Particular attention was given to the construction of a nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh Region. The discussions covered workforce training and the localization of equipment and services as part of the project.

Humanitarian cooperation and tourism were also on the agenda. The sides noted that nearly 1 million Russian tourists visited Uzbekistan in 2025, underscoring the scale of people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with the signing of the Protocol of the 27th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Strategy for Scientific and Technological Development of Russia and Uzbekistan for 2026–2040.

The documents are intended to provide a framework for further cooperation in economic, industrial, scientific and technological areas.

The commission meeting was held in Fergana alongside other Uzbekistan-Russia high-level and regional events focused on expanding bilateral economic ties and developing new joint projects.