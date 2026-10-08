Uzbekistan Airports, Russia’s Krasnoyarsk airport discuss new routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Uzbekistan Airports and Russia’s Krasnoyarsk International Airport discussed developing new air routes between Krasnoyarsk and Uzbek cities, as well as expanding transit connections through the two airports during a meeting in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan Airports, following a meeting between Uzbekistan Airports and a delegation from Krasnoyarsk International Airport, led by its General Director Kirill Yermakov.

The meeting continued discussions launched during the Russian-Uzbek forum in Fergana. The sides discussed attracting airlines, expanding the route network and developing convenient connecting flights.

Particular attention was paid to potential direct routes between Krasnoyarsk and Fergana and Samarkand. The sides also discussed developing connecting services via Uzbek airports, including potential connections from Fergana to Istanbul and from Samarkand to Tel Aviv and Dubai.

In the opposite direction, Krasnoyarsk could serve as a transit point for passengers from Uzbekistan traveling onward to destinations in Russia’s Far East and China, according to Uzbekistan Airports.

"The parties agreed to jointly work on prospective routes and opportunities to attract airlines," Uzbekistan Airports said.

In addition, the sides discussed joint marketing initiatives involving airlines and tourism companies. These initiatives could include promoting air routes, developing tourism products and increasing passenger demand.

The talks form part of broader efforts to expand air connectivity between Uzbekistan and Russia and develop new passenger transit opportunities through regional airports.