Tokayev, Putin discuss upcoming joint events

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the schedule of upcoming joint events during a telephone conversation, according to the press service of the president of Kazakhstan.

During the call, Tokayev congratulated Putin on his birthday and wished him further success in his state activities.

“The President of Kazakhstan noted Vladimir Putin’s outstanding role in the development of Russia and his tireless work for the benefit of the Russian people.

The Head of State emphasized the enormous personal contribution of the President of Russia to strengthening the Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership and allied relations,” the president’s press service said.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data published by the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with Russia reached $15.87 billion in January-July 2026, up 6.5% compared with $14.90 billion in the same period of 2025.

Russia’s share in Kazakhstan’s total foreign trade turnover declined to 18.1% in January-July 2026 from about 18.8% a year earlier.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Russia amounted to $4.52 billion in January-July 2026, down 2.1% from $4.62 billion in the same period of 2025. Russia’s share in Kazakhstan’s total exports fell to 8.9% from 10.5% a year earlier, representing a decline of 1.6 percentage points.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s imports from Russia increased 10.3% year on year to $11.34 billion, compared with $10.28 billion in January-July 2025. Russia’s share in Kazakhstan’s total imports rose to 30.8% from 29.1%, an increase of 1.7 percentage points.