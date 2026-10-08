Baku hosts media tour of FIFA U-15 tournament venue (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. A media tour was held today to showcase the newly built Hovsan Competition Complex in Baku, constructed for the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, Trend’s correspondent reports from the venue.

The Hovsan Competition Complex, one of the main venues for the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, was presented to media representatives during the tour.

Journalists toured the complex and received information about its infrastructure and preparations for the tournament.

Modern sports complex comprises two zones

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) is the client organization for the facility, which will host matches of the U-15 boys’ championship, while Neftgaztikinti Trust is the general contractor.

The design work was carried out by the Oil and Gas Scientific Research Design Institute. SOCAR’s Transport Department and various subcontractors selected through tenders also participated in the construction of the complex.

The complex consists of two main zones. The first is a permanent zone covering 12 hectares and measuring 480 by 250 meters. It includes 10 stadiums, an administrative building and surrounding infrastructure.

The second is an auxiliary zone covering 6.6 hectares and measuring 440 by 150 meters. It includes 23 tents of various sizes for service personnel, media representatives and organizational operations, as well as 41 utility units containing sanitary facilities, washrooms, changing rooms and IT rooms.

Infrastructure meets FIFA standards

The complex was built in accordance with high standards and technical requirements. Construction and turf installation have been completed at all 10 stadiums, while final works, including the installation of substitute benches, dividing nets, safety barriers and windbreaks, are underway. The turf meets FIFA-approved standards.

To accommodate spectators during the championship, stands are being installed at each stadium. The two main stadiums will have seating for more than 100 spectators each, while the other stadiums will accommodate nearly 50 spectators each.

A total of 360 floodlights have been installed on 40 masts to enable night matches. The complex also has 210 lighting poles, 134 video surveillance cameras and a modern sound control system.

Special perimeter drainage systems, 114 underground wells and 3,200 meters of piping have been installed to ensure rapid rainwater drainage. A total of 186,300 square meters of asphalt has been laid across the complex.

The perimeter fencing is 2,280 meters long, while the 6-meter-high internal fences around the stadiums have a combined length of 3,780 meters.

Logistics, landscaping and guest facilities

Athletes’ changing and accommodation needs will be provided for at the Athletes’ Village, while teams will travel to the competition venue by dedicated buses.

Parking areas in the auxiliary zone have been prepared for 337 passenger cars and 60 large-capacity buses.

Three-row green belts have also been planted around the complex, adding landscaping to the site and helping improve conditions for visitors and participants.

Plans after the tournament

The Hovsan Competition Complex will remain under AFFA’s management after the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, according to information provided during the media tour.

The complex is intended to support the development of youth football in Azerbaijan and become the main training base for the country’s youth national teams.

The facility’s continued use after the tournament will allow the newly developed infrastructure to serve youth football beyond the event itself, providing a dedicated venue for training and competition.