Uzbekistan puts forward proposals at CIS foreign ministers' meeting

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Today, Uzbek Foreign Minister Baxtiyor Saidov participated in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Turkmenistan’s Avaza national tourist zone, where participants discussed regional and international issues and prospects for expanding multilateral cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Baxtiyor Saidov, on his Telegram channel.

The meeting was held in restricted and expanded formats, according to Saidov’s post on social media.

The participants exchanged views on pressing issues on the international and regional agenda and discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

Saidov said Uzbekistan put forward proposals and initiatives aimed at expanding trade and economic ties, developing efficient transport and logistics chains, strengthening humanitarian and youth exchanges, advancing digital cooperation and jointly addressing contemporary security challenges and threats.

"We put forward several proposals and initiatives aimed at expanding trade and economic ties, developing efficient transport and logistics chains, enhancing humanitarian and youth exchanges, advancing digital cooperation, and jointly addressing contemporary security challenges and threats," Saidov said in his post.

The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers is one of the CIS’s key coordinating bodies, bringing together the foreign ministers of member states to discuss foreign policy coordination and cooperation on issues of common interest. Its meetings also provide a platform for preparing matters to be considered by the CIS Council of Heads of State.