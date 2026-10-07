Azercell launches new “Gaming Portal”

Play, compete and win with Azercell!

Azercell is expanding its digital services portfolio by introducing gaming services. The new “Gaming Portal”, available in the Azercell mobile app, brings together a variety of games, tournaments and quizzes on a single platform.

The company plans to develop interactive games and digital entertainment solutions tailored to users’ diverse interests.

At the initial stage, the “Gaming Portal” will feature more than 10 games, tournaments, as well as a daily subscription-based quiz. Users can enjoy the games for free, participate in tournaments and win prizes.

The quiz consists of 15 questions. Participants can progress through levels and win internet packs by reaching the required number of correct answers. The subscription fee is AZN 0.50 for one daily attempt, while each additional attempt costs AZN 0.40. Subscribers can access up to four additional attempts per day.

Azercell will continue to expand the “Gaming Portal”, adding new games and digital entertainment experiences for users.