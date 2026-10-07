Strategic cooperation with Russia remains key foreign policy priority - Turkmen president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Developing strategic cooperation with Russia remains one of the main directions of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said today during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government.

The two presidents discussed the development of bilateral relations and the importance of continued interstate dialogue.

“During the telephone conversation, it was noted that the development of strategic cooperation with the Russian Federation remains one of the main priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy,” the report says.

Putin said Russian-Turkmen relations are based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and good-neighborly relations.

He also highlighted Berdimuhamedov’s contribution to strengthening interstate dialogue between the two countries, according to the press service.

Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to Putin for his personal attention to and support for the development of Turkmen-Russian relations.

The presidents noted that traditionally friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Russia are based on longstanding ties, trust and mutual understanding.

Putin also conveyed greetings and best wishes to the Chairman of the country’s Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Meanwhile, Russia and Turkmenistan maintain a strategic partnership covering trade, energy, transport, diplomacy and humanitarian ties. Russia remains one of Turkmenistan’s key trading partners, with bilateral trade exceeding $1.6 billion annually, according to Turkmen government data.

In 2025, bilateral trade continued to expand, with trade turnover rising 21.4% in the first quarter, while the two sides worked on an intergovernmental action plan for 2025-2027. Cooperation also extends to the fuel and energy sector, industry, agriculture, banking and finance, and digital technologies.

Energy remains an important component of the relationship, although Russia is no longer the main destination for Turkmenistan’s natural gas exports. The two countries have also been developing transport cooperation, including routes linking Turkmenistan with Russia and other markets through the Caspian Sea. Discussions have included the Volga-Caspian Canal with an outlet to the port of Turkmenbashi and the eastern bypass of the Caspian Sea within the International North-South Transport Corridor.

At the political level, Moscow and Ashgabat cooperate through the UN, CIS, the Caspian littoral states and the Central Asia-Russia format. In September 2026, Turkmenistan said preparations were underway for the 14th meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission, with the agenda covering trade, energy, transport, finance, industry and other areas.