Azerbaijan's state e-duty payments exceed $30M in January-September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan’s state duties paid through the e-duty subsystem amounted to 52.66 million manat ($30.97 million) from January through September 2026, according to the Ministry of Finance.

During the reporting period, 125,245 electronic notifications and 115,370 electronic receipts were generated through the e-duty subsystem as part of measures to digitize the calculation, payment and monitoring of state duties transferred to the state budget.

Thus, the system enables both the calculation and payment of state fees and the generation of electronic documents related to these payments.

E-duty is currently one of the subsystems of the "Digital Public Finance" information system. According to the regulation approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated January 26, 2026, the Digital Public Finance information system encompasses various aspects of public finance management. In addition to e-duty, the system includes subsystems such as e-exemption, e-contract, e-accounting, e-revenue, "Electronic strict accountability forms," "Digital treasury management," and others.

One of the primary objectives of the Digital Public Finance information system is to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness of the Ministry of Finance's operations and its interactions with individuals and legal entities. The system also facilitates the systematization of public finance data, improves data accessibility, and enables analytical assessments as well as the preparation of forecasts and reports.

The e-duty subsystem enables the submission of electronic notifications, real-time access to information regarding calculated state duties, and the electronic management of inquiries concerning excess or incorrectly charged duties. Additionally, the system's core functions include electronic monitoring and record-keeping regarding the transfer of state fees to the budget.

A significant step toward establishing the legal framework for e-duty was taken in 2025. A decree issued by President Ilham Aliyev on February 3, 2025, authorized the creation of the "Electronic Management of State Fees (e-rüsum)" information system. The decree instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to approve the system's regulations, as well as the rules governing the preparation, implementation, and record-keeping of e-notifications. The document also outlined measures to integrate the Government Payment Portal with the e-duty system.

The implementation of the new electronic mechanism for state fee payments began on June 1, 2025. From that date, the processing and payment of certain state fees were structured to rely on electronic notifications issued through the system.

In early 2026, the status of e-duty was modified. Under the "Regulations on the digital state finance information system" (RDMIS), approved by the President's decree dated January 26, e-duty was redefined not as a standalone information system, but as a subsystem within the RDMIS. Subsequently, a decree dated March 2, 2026, formalized the designation of e-duty as a subsystem of the Digital state finance information system within the documents governing the implementation of the law "On state duties."

According to the Ministry of Finance, the implementation of e-duty enables the calculation and payment of state fees within a unified electronic environment, facilitates real-time data access, and strengthens oversight of budget revenues.

The introduction of this new digital mechanism is part of broader measures aimed at expanding electronic services in public finance management and ensuring more systematic data management.