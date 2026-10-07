Russia, Turkmenistan sign foreign ministry consultation plan for 2027–2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Russia and Turkmenistan reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic partnership and signed a plan of consultations between their foreign ministries for 2027-2028 today on the sidelines of a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The plan was signed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkmen Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

The sides confirmed their readiness to continue joint work and close coordination at various international platforms, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, the dialogue among Caspian states and the Russia-Central Asia format.

Lavrov and Meredov also reviewed key issues on the bilateral agenda and confirmed their mutual intention to strengthen relations, the press release noted.

The officials discussed further development of ties in the cultural, humanitarian and educational spheres, as well as cooperation within the Russian-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Lavrov said the agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders were important for developing bilateral cooperation and coordinating their actions on the international stage.

“I would like to emphasize the importance of the agreements reached by our leaders on the development of our bilateral interaction and the coordination of our actions in the international arena,” Lavrov said.

He added that the foreign ministries should play an increasingly important role in achieving the results agreed by the two countries’ leaders.

Lavrov described the countries’ partnership as developing positively and said Russia was satisfied with its current state and prospects.