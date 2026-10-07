Tajikistan, Azerbaijan discuss expanding bilateral ties

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Tajikistan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nigina Alizoda and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Tajikistan Elhan Gahraman Jahangir oglu discussed prospects for expanding bilateral relations in Dushanbe on October 6.

The press service of the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this.

“On October 6, 2026, a meeting was held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Nigina Alizoda and Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Tajikistan Elhan Gahraman Jahangir oglu,” the statement said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for their further development.

They also discussed the implementation of signed bilateral documents and cooperation programs.

Tajikistan and Azerbaijan maintain regular political dialogue and have been strengthening cooperation across various areas of mutual interest.

Economic cooperation remains an important part of bilateral relations, including trade, investment and business contacts. The two countries also have opportunities to further develop cooperation in transport, energy, industry, agriculture and tourism.

The sides have continued contacts on regional and international issues of mutual interest, contributing to broader cooperation between Dushanbe and Baku.

The meeting focused on maintaining the existing pace of bilateral engagement and advancing previously agreed areas of cooperation.