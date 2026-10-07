Azerbaijani-origin candidates win seats in Swedish Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Six Azerbaijanis in Sweden have secured seats in the Riksdag (the country's legislative body) as well as in regional and municipal councils following the latest general election.

This was reported by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

According to the committee, a member of the Swedish Social Democratic Party and one of the party's official spokespersons on transport policy, Aylin Nuri, has been elected as a Member of the Swedish Parliament. A member of the Center Party, Aida Karimli, became a member of the Västra Götaland Regional Council and an MP following the election. Additionally, Turan Aliyev (Centre Party) was elected to the Partille Municipal Council, Aytaj Guliyeva (head of the Green Party's Haninge branch) to the Haninge Municipal Council, and Conservative Party members Aygun Alakbarova and Rihad Alakbarov to the Älvkarleby and Gävle Municipal Councils, respectively.

"The membership of our compatriots in various Swedish political parties and their representation in elected bodies at different levels have been viewed as an indication of their active participation in the country's socio-political life," the committee noted.