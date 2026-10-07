Uzbekistan, Latvia discuss new logistics hubs, transit routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Uzbekistan and Latvia discussed expanding cooperation in transport and logistics, increasing transit traffic and developing new logistics hubs to facilitate the movement of goods between Asian and European markets during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 6.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, following a meeting at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport with a delegation of Latvian entrepreneurs led by Evija Dumpe, a representative of the Embassy of Latvia in Uzbekistan.

The sides reviewed prospects for further developing bilateral cooperation in transportation and logistics and discussed ways to make more effective use of the two countries’ transport and logistics potential.

Particular attention was given to increasing transit cargo volumes and developing logistics infrastructure that could support trade between Uzbekistan, China, other Asian countries, Latvia and European markets.

Latvian entrepreneurs expressed interest in establishing new logistics hubs in Uzbekistan. The proposed hubs could serve as distribution points for Uzbek products destined for markets in China and other Asian countries, while also facilitating the delivery of goods from Asian markets to Latvia and other European destinations.

“The Latvian side expressed interest in creating new logistics hubs in Uzbekistan and establishing delivery routes through them to the markets of China and Asian countries, as well as for cargo from Asian countries to the markets of Latvia and Europe,” Uzbekistan’s Transport Ministry said.

Moreover, the participants exchanged proposals on expanding cooperation in rail and air transportation.

The discussions reflect efforts to strengthen transport connectivity between Central Asia and Europe and expand the role of Uzbekistan as a transit and logistics hub.

The sides considered further cooperation in developing transport routes and logistics infrastructure, with a focus on increasing cargo flows and creating new opportunities for businesses from both countries.