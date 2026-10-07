Ukraine's ambassador thanks President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev has thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for supporting Ukraine.

The diplomat expressed his gratitude in a post on his X account.

“Vital energy equipment is on its way from Azerbaijan to Ukraine - 10 trucks carrying transformers, 186 km of electrical cables and equipment. Deeply grateful to President Ilham Aliyev, the Government and the people of Azerbaijan for their solidarity and strong support,” the ambassador said.

Earlier, on October 7, another shipment of electrical equipment intended as humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan to Ukraine was sent from the Sumgayit Technologies Park.

The aid dispatch was ensured by the Ministry of Energy in accordance with the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated September 21, 2026. Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine related to electricity supply.