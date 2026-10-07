KBR to provide engineering services for Aramco’s Marjan field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. KBR has been awarded a contract by Saudi Aramco to provide engineering and project execution services for the upgrade of facilities at the Marjan offshore field in the Arabian Gulf, the company said.

Under the contract, KBR will support the modernization of key offshore infrastructure, including processing, gas compression and power facilities at the field.

The project is intended to help maintain Marjan’s production capacity as new field developments come on stream, while enhancing associated gas processing capabilities and the long-term performance of critical offshore assets.

The scope will also incorporate digital technologies, automation and power system improvements to enhance the operation and reliability of the facilities.

“This award reflects our long project execution relationship with Aramco,” Jay Ibrahim, President of Sustainable Technology Solutions at KBR, said.

He added that KBR would combine its offshore engineering expertise with automation and digital technologies to support Aramco’s project requirements.

The engineering work is expected to be carried out primarily through KBR’s offices in Houston and Al-Khobar, drawing on the company’s experience in delivering complex offshore energy infrastructure projects in the Middle East and other markets.

KBR has supported major energy projects in the Middle East for decades, providing engineering, technology and program management services for energy and industrial infrastructure.

The Marjan field, discovered in 1967, is one of Saudi Aramco’s major offshore oil and gas developments. The field’s existing infrastructure includes three offshore gas-oil separation plants (GOSPs).

Marjan GOSP-1 was commissioned in 1973 with a production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 175 million standard cubic feet per day of gas. GOSP-2 and GOSP-3 came into operation in 1994, bringing the field’s total offshore production capacity to 600,000 bpd of oil and 675 million standard cubic feet per day of gas.

Oil and gas produced at the offshore facilities are transported by pipeline to Tanajib onshore for further processing. The Tanajib control center also oversees operations at the Marjan field.

KBR is a global provider of engineering, technology, advisory and lifecycle solutions for complex industrial, energy and infrastructure projects. The company employs approximately 15,000 people across more than 40 countries.

KBR has announced plans to separate its Mission Technology Solutions business into an independent company, which is expected to operate under the name Trinzic from January 2027. The remaining KBR business will focus on energy, infrastructure and industrial markets.