Uzmetkombinat, Pakistan discuss expanding metallurgy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Uzbekistan’s Uzmetkombinat and a delegation from Pakistan discussed expanding cooperation in metallurgy, including product supplies, investment and new joint projects, during a visit to the company’s facilities on Oct. 6.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzmetkombinat.

The Pakistani delegation toured Uzmetkombinat, one of Uzbekistan’s major metallurgical enterprises, where it reviewed the company’s production capacity, product range, modern technologies and development plans.

During the visit, the delegation members visited production workshops and observed the company’s technological processes, according to Uzmetkombinat.

The talks focused on expanding Uzbekistan-Pakistan trade and economic ties, with particular attention to cooperation in the metallurgical sector.

“The parties considered opportunities for product supplies, exchange of experience, investment cooperation and the implementation of new projects,” the company said.

Moreover, the sides discussed prospects for developing practical cooperation between Uzbek and Pakistani businesses and identifying areas where the two countries could expand industrial ties.

The visit provided the Pakistani delegation with an opportunity to familiarize itself directly with Uzmetkombinat’s production capabilities and technological infrastructure.

In addition, the discussions covered potential cooperation in product supplies and technology and expertise exchange, alongside opportunities to attract investment and develop new projects in the metallurgical industry.

Uzmetkombinat’s engagement with Pakistani representatives comes amid efforts to expand Uzbekistan’s industrial cooperation with international partners and develop new export and investment opportunities.