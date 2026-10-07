Uzbekistan, ADB discuss semiconductor, AI development

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed expanding cooperation in semiconductors, microelectronics and artificial intelligence, as well as advancing digital transformation and private-sector participation in infrastructure projects, during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 6.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov and Kanokpan Lao-Araya, Head of the ADB Resident Mission in Uzbekistan.

ADB Country Operations Head in Uzbekistan Mirzo Iskandar Gulamov, Senior Economist Sherzod Akbarov and other bank representatives also attended the meeting.

The sides reviewed ways to expand mutually beneficial cooperation, advance ongoing initiatives and develop prospective joint projects, according to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Particular attention was given to opportunities to develop Uzbekistan’s semiconductor and microelectronics sectors and strengthen the country’s innovation potential. The participants discussed the potential use of international expertise and technical assistance to support development in these areas.

“The parties also discussed the effective application of artificial intelligence technologies in economic processes, accelerating digital transformation, and expanding opportunities offered by emerging technologies,” the ministry said.

In addition, the sides considered implementing infrastructure and socioeconomic projects through public-private partnership mechanisms and expanding private-sector participation.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming the importance of continuing practical cooperation and advancing mutually beneficial initiatives in areas contributing to Uzbekistan’s economic and technological development.