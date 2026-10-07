Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend Central Asia, CIS summits in Turkmenistan

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Turkmenistan on Oct. 7–9 at the invitation of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to participate in regional and multilateral summits.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

During the working visit, Mirziyoyev will attend the eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan and the next summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the Avaza National Tourist Zone.

The Consultative Meeting will focus on strengthening political and diplomatic cooperation, expanding trade and economic ties and developing cooperation in energy, according to the press service.

The agenda also includes joint measures to protect the environment and adapt to climate change, as well as expanding cultural, educational and scientific ties and youth exchanges.

The leaders are expected to exchange views on regional and international issues, including efforts to maintain peace, stability and security.

“Particular attention will be paid to strengthening political and diplomatic interaction, deepening trade and economic ties and expanding cooperation in the energy sector,” the press service said.

At the CIS Council of Heads of State meeting, the leaders will review the results of multilateral cooperation within the organization and discuss prospects for its further development. The 35th anniversary of the CIS will also receive particular attention.

A package of joint documents is expected to be adopted following the meetings.

Mirziyoyev’s program in Turkmenistan will also include a series of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders, according to the press service.

The visit comes as Central Asian countries continue to strengthen regional coordination on economic cooperation, energy, environmental issues and other areas of common interest.