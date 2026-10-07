Azerbaijan, C. Steinweg Group discuss joint Middle Corridor projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Joint projects regarding the Middle Corridor were discussed with the Dutch company C. Steinweg Group during a meeting with the Group CEO, Ulf Boll, in Baku today.

This was reported by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on his X social network account.

According to him, the meeting focused on cooperation opportunities in the fields of critical minerals and logistics, as well as the development of warehouse complexes.

"The exchange also covered potential joint projects along the Middle Corridor and opportunities to expand logistics and handling capacity along the route," the minister noted.

The Middle Corridor is a trade and transport route running through a number of countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route starts in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime routes, connecting the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.

The C. Steinweg Group has been operating in the international logistics sector since 1847. The company has over 135 facilities across more than 55 countries and employs a workforce of over 6,500 people. Steinweg specializes in organizing international supply chains and possesses the infrastructure necessary to provide logistics services in various regions around the world.