Uzbekistan, Afghanistan discuss agricultural trade, investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Today, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan discussed expanding agricultural trade, investment and technology cooperation during a meeting between Azizbek Urunov, Uzbekistan’s presidential representative to the World Trade Organization and chairman of the Committee for Food Safety, and Afghan Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Minister Attaullah Omari in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, following a meeting held on the sidelines of an international conference marking World Cotton Day and a global technical forum on food security and the Sustainable Development Goals in landlocked developing countries.

The sides discussed expanding bilateral foreign trade and agricultural cooperation, increasing trade in agricultural products, strengthening investment ties and promoting the exchange of advanced agricultural practices and modern technologies.

Moreover, the officials exchanged views on cooperation in livestock farming, as well as the production and processing of meat and dairy products, according to the Uzbek side.

Expanding agricultural exports and imports, introducing modern technologies in the livestock sector, sharing expertise and implementing mutually beneficial projects were identified as promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

"The expansion of agricultural ties between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan will contribute to strengthening food security in the two countries, developing trade and economic relations and enhancing sustainable agricultural cooperation in the region," the Uzbek side said.

The sides also agreed to continue dialogue on priority agricultural projects and identify practical opportunities for cooperation between businesses and sector institutions.