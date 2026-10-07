Uzbekistan's Uzsuvtaminot, French Veolia explore water sector PPP projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Today, Uzbekistan’s Uzsuvtaminot and French utility company Veolia discussed expanding cooperation in drinking water supply and wastewater management, including the introduction of modern technologies and potential public-private partnership projects during a meeting in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzsuvtaminot, following a meeting between Uzsuvtaminot Chairman Ahmad Suvankulov and representatives of Veolia.

The sides reviewed prospects for developing cooperation in drinking water supply and sanitation, as well as opportunities to introduce modern technological solutions to improve water management and wastewater treatment.

“During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of cooperation in drinking water supply and wastewater management, the introduction of modern technological solutions, as well as opportunities to implement promising projects based on public-private partnership,” Uzsuvtaminot said.

Veolia representatives presented the company’s technological solutions and international experience in water supply and wastewater treatment.

The presentation covered potential approaches to improving water and sanitation services and applying modern technologies to address infrastructure and operational needs.

Moreover, the sides discussed the potential use of public-private partnership mechanisms for the implementation of future projects in Uzbekistan’s water sector.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Uzbek and French sides to exchange views on priority areas of cooperation and identify prospective joint projects. The parties agreed to jointly review projects planned for future implementation and continue discussions on expanding cooperation, reflecting Uzbekistan’s efforts to attract international expertise and modern technologies to its water sector. The sides expressed readiness to pursue practical cooperation in drinking water supply, wastewater treatment and related infrastructure.