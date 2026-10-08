Japan’s JBIC plans to finance 2 Uzbekistan transport projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) plans to participate in financing 14 projects in Uzbekistan over the next three years, including two in the transport sector, according to plans outlined during a meeting in Tashkent on October 7.

This was reflected in a statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan following a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov and a JBIC delegation led by Senior Managing Executive Officer and Board Member Sekine Hiroki.

The sides discussed further cooperation on ongoing transport projects and opportunities to attract JBIC financing for their implementation.

Sekine said interest in participating in projects in Uzbekistan has increased significantly in recent years.

“Sekine Hiroki noted that in recent years, interest in participating in projects in Uzbekistan has been growing noticeably and over the next three years the bank plans to participate in financing 14 projects in the republic, in particular two projects in the field of transport,” the ministry said.

The meeting also focused on the current status of two transport projects: the supply of air traffic control systems for the State Unitary Enterprise Uzaeronavigation Center and the construction of a new international airport in Tashkent.

The sides discussed attracting JBIC funding for both projects and reviewed measures to advance their implementation.

The cooperation comes as Uzbekistan seeks to expand international financing for transport infrastructure and modernize key aviation facilities.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to accelerate the implementation of joint transport projects and continue mutually beneficial cooperation on prospective projects, the ministry said.