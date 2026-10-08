Uzbekistan, Georgia agree on 2027–2028 parliamentary roadmap

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Uzbekistan and Georgia agreed to develop a joint roadmap for parliamentary cooperation for 2027–2028 during a meeting in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Tanzila Narbayeva, chairwoman of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis, and Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili on the sidelines of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The sides discussed further developing strategic partnership relations and strengthening interparliamentary cooperation between Uzbekistan and Georgia.

The establishment of bilateral strategic partnership relations during the Uzbek president’s state visit to Georgia in July opened new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, according to the Uzbek side.

The officials emphasized the need to intensify contacts between relevant parliamentary committees and interparliamentary cooperation groups and involve them more actively in discussions on specific areas of bilateral cooperation.

"The joint roadmap for 2027–2028 is intended to support the consistent development of interparliamentary dialogue, identify concrete measures in priority areas of cooperation and support the Uzbekistan-Georgia strategic partnership at the parliamentary level," the Uzbek Senate said.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on prospects for expanding trade and economic ties, transport connectivity, investment and digitalization.

They highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation in education, tourism, culture and humanitarian affairs.

The meeting was held as part of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, providing an opportunity for the two parliamentary leaders to discuss mechanisms for translating the countries’ strategic partnership into practical cooperation at the legislative level.