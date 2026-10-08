Mirziyoyev, Pashinyan discuss expanding Uzbekistan-Armenia ties

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation, including projects in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, tourism and other sectors, during a meeting in Avaza.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The meeting focused on further developing multifaceted Uzbekistan-Armenia relations, with the sides noting active contacts at various levels. The two countries recently held political consultations, according to the Uzbek presidential administration.

The sides noted growth in bilateral trade and highlighted the presence of 80 enterprises with Armenian capital operating in Uzbekistan. Direct air service between the two countries’ capitals has also been established.

Particular attention was paid to advancing cooperation projects in agriculture, jewelry, light industry, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, as well as tourism.

The presidents emphasized the importance of ensuring productive results from the next meeting of the Uzbekistan-Armenia Intergovernmental Commission and upcoming joint business events.

"In this context, it was pointed out the need for an effective regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and joint business events," the press service said.

Mirziyoyev and Pashinyan also exchanged views on the international agenda and cooperation within multilateral organizations.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of events taking place in Avaza, where regional leaders and officials are discussing economic, political and multilateral cooperation.