Kazakhstan plans $134m glass plant in Aktobe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The Kazakh government has approved the signing of an investment agreement between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and Aktobe Steklo LLP for the construction of a glass container plant in Aktobe city, with total investment in the project estimated at 60 billion tenge ($134.2 million).

According to the government, the relevant resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

Construction of the plant is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with commissioning planned for 2029. The facility will have a production capacity of 256 million glass containers per year.

“Currently, there is no domestic production of glass products in the Aktobe region. The new plant will increase domestic glass container production and expand its supply on the domestic market. Up to 80% of the plant’s products are planned to be sold in Kazakhstan, with the remainder supplied to Central Asian markets,” the government said.

The plant will be equipped with automated systems for raw material sorting, process management and quality control. Production will use domestic natural mineral raw materials, as well as goods, works and services provided by Kazakh producers.

The project also envisages gradually increasing the use of recycled materials. More than 245,000 tons of glass waste is expected to be processed and reused in production over the project financing period.

The plant is expected to create about 300 permanent jobs. Continuous training and professional development will be provided for Kazakh specialists.

The project is also expected to generate additional demand from the food and processing industries. Increased domestic glass container supplies are expected to shorten delivery times and improve supply stability for related industries.

The project is also expected to support the secondary resources sector, particularly the collection, sorting and consolidation of waste glass for further processing and reuse in production.

The exchange rate used is the official rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan: $1 = 447.14 tenge as of October 8, 2026.