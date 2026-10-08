Azerbaijan NGO opens landmine exhibition in Czech Republic (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Azerbaijan’s Gilavar Photo Club Public Union held an exhibition highlighting the country’s landmine problem in Brno, the Czech Republic’s second-largest city, on October 7, 2026, as part of its ongoing international campaign to promote the declaration of a “mine-free world” as the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal.

The exhibition on Armenia’s mine warfare against Azerbaijan was organized in partnership with the Land of Fire Azerbaijani diaspora organization in the Czech Republic, according to the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan.

The exhibition featured documentary photographs depicting the life stories of Azerbaijanis affected by landmines and the severe consequences of mine explosions.

Visitors were informed that extensive mine contamination of Azerbaijani territories during the occupation and the failure to provide accurate mine maps remain among the major obstacles to the safe return of Azerbaijanis to their native lands. It was also noted that Armenia should demonstrate humanitarian responsibility and provide accurate mine maps as a practical expression of its commitment to peace and a means of strengthening mutual trust.

The Brno exhibition also highlighted the connection between the landmine problem and the issue of missing persons, noting that civilians are the primary victims in both cases.

According to information presented at the exhibition, 32 mass graves have so far been discovered in the liberated territories. Examinations of human remains, it was reported, confirmed that the Azerbaijanis whose remains were found had been subjected to torture before being killed.

The Gilavar Photo Club is a 2026 winner of the “Initiatives on the Problem of Mines and Unexploded Ordnance” grant competition, jointly announced by Azerbaijan’s NGO Agency and the Karabakh Revival Fund in partnership with the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).