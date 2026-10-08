Azerbaijan military personnel begin next training session (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Pursuant to the 2026 training plan, the next training session has commenced in one of the military units of the Special Forces, involving a group of military personnel and conducted as part of joint activities with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The report noted that according to the plan, the reservists were provided with military uniforms and other supplies following the registration process and medical examinations.

Subsequently, a ceremonial event was held to mark the commencement of the training session. During the event, the objectives of the training session were communicated to the participants, emphasizing that such activities are of considerable importance for enhancing the military preparedness and theoretical knowledge of reservists, as well as for improving their practical skills.

The event concluded with solemn marches in front of the grandstand.

Subsequently, in accordance with the training programme, the personnel participating in the session were provided with detailed information on the modern weapons and military equipment currently in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army.

Throughout the training session, military personnel will be instructed in modern combat and self-defense techniques. Additionally, theoretical and practical training sessions will be conducted in tactical and other areas of training adapted to conditions resembling real combat.