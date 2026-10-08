Finding Azerbaijan’s missing persons is crucial to peace process – analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Establishing the fate of the missing persons in Azerbaijan is a crucial part of the peace process with Armenia, the political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

He said that even after wars end, their severe humanitarian consequences persist for many years. The fate of missing persons is one of the most painful aspects of these consequences. For families who don’t know the whereabouts of their loved ones, whether they are alive or under what circumstances they lost their lives, the war effectively never ends. In Azerbaijan, too, thousands of families have been living with this uncertainty for years.

According to him, this very issue was the main topic of the 4th international conference held in Baku within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons.

The event, dedicated to the theme "Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms for Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons," brought together representatives of states, international organizations, experts, and institutions working in this field.

"The conference focused primarily on organizing search efforts more efficiently, facilitating information exchange, and strengthening practical mechanisms to secure the answers families have awaited for years. In his address to the conference participants, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that this issue isn't merely a problem for individual families but carries broader humanitarian significance: “Establishing the fate of missing persons is an integral part of this process and a moral responsibility we bear toward their families.”

This approach is particularly noteworthy given the new realities emerging in the South Caucasus. Following the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, opportunities have expanded to conduct searches in previously inaccessible areas, locate mass graves, and identify human remains. Consequently, investigating the fate of the missing is no longer limited to gathering information about events that occurred years ago. New facts and investigations conducted in the liberated territories are enabling the discovery of answers that many families have long awaited," he noted.

Garayev pointed out that Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons currently has 4,010 Azerbaijani citizens registered as missing due to military aggression. Of these, 4,004 went missing during the First Karabakh War, and six during the 44-day Second Karabakh War of 2020. The list includes 782 civilians alongside 3,228 military personnel. Among the missing civilians, 71 children, 288 women, and 319 elderly individuals are recorded.

"One of the most significant indicators of the scale of the search efforts is the results achieved in recent years. Chairman of the State Commission and Head of the State Security Service, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, said at the conference that biological samples have been collected and cataloged from 11,566 donors, close relatives of the missing persons. These samples create a vital database for scientifically based identification: “As of October 1, 2026, human remains believed to belong to 913 missing persons have been discovered and recovered, and remains believed to belong to 253 individuals have been exhumed from 32 mass graves found in the liberated territories.”

There is more than just statistics behind these figures. With the identification of each set of remains, the uncertainty facing a family that has awaited answers for years is reduced. That is precisely why DNA analysis, exhumations, and forensic examinations have become key components of the search process. Furthermore, the systematization of the data obtained serves as a foundation for future identifications.

According to Naghiyev, forensic molecular-genetic examinations have led to the identification of 328 individuals who went missing during the First Karabakh War, while the remains of 273 of them have been handed over to their families and buried. These results demonstrate that the search efforts are now being conducted on a concrete and scientifically grounded basis," he explained.

The analyst emphasized that the Azerbaijani side reports the continuation of direct contacts with Armenia regarding the determination of the fate of missing persons.

"Since February 2025, the State Commission has been holding meetings and exchanging information with the relevant commission in Armenia." Information has also been submitted to the opposing side regarding 834 Azerbaijanis who, according to various sources and witness testimonies, were taken prisoner or held hostage and kept hidden from international organizations. In his address, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the outcome of the search efforts depends directly on the completeness of the information provided, noting: "Armenia must provide all information concerning the fate of missing Azerbaijanis, as well as the locations of their mass and individual burial sites, and facilitate access to the relevant archives and the gathering of witness statements. In addition to being a legal obligation and a humanitarian responsibility, this would serve as a practical expression of a commitment to peace and contribute to building mutual trust. Information concerning the fate of missing persons must not be made subject to political conditions."

This statement also highlights the essence of the issue. Determining the fate of missing persons is less about political debates and more about specific human lives, the rights of families, and questions that have remained unanswered for years. To this end, opening archives, collecting witness testimonies, sharing information, and utilizing modern technologies are essential," Garayev said.

According to him, this is precisely where the primary significance of the Baku Dialogue lies.

"Through this platform, Azerbaijan aims not only to keep the issue of missing persons on the international agenda but also to expand practical cooperation among states and experts. In his address, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the need for the UN and other international organizations to play a more active role in areas such as search operations, information exchange, forensic analysis, and support for families. Azerbaijan also considers it necessary to establish a special mechanism for missing persons within the UN framework.

Ultimately, determining the fate of the missing is not merely about investigating the past. It is a process involving the mitigation of the humanitarian consequences of war, bringing an end to the years-long waiting endured by families, and strengthening trust in the region. While political agreements can lay the foundation for lasting peace, addressing the scars the conflict has left on human lives is also a crucial part of this process. For Azerbaijan, however, clarifying the fate of every missing person remains a concrete and long-term task facing the state," Garayev added.