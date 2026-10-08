Azerbaijan, Armenia discuss power line construction under TRIPP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Representatives of the relevant structures of Azerbaijan and Armenia discussed technical issues regarding the installation of power lines within the framework of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project in Goris, Armenia, on October 8, 2026.

This was reported by the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the report, during the meeting, the sides discussed technical issues related to the installation of electricity lines and exchanged views on relevant aspects of this area.

The report noted that particular attention was paid to coordination between the relevant structures and the next steps necessary to advance the work.

TRIPP is an initiative to develop a transport link connecting Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan via Armenian territory. The project emerged within the framework of opening transport communications and expanding regional economic ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The TRIPP concept was enshrined in a Joint Declaration signed during a meeting held in Washington in August 2025 between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of the U.S. Donald Trump. One of the initiative's primary objectives is to establish a transport connection between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan passing through Armenian territory.

The project is not limited solely to road and rail connections; it also envisages addressing issues related to energy and communications infrastructure. In this context, holding meetings between relevant Azerbaijani and Armenian bodies to discuss technical matters, such as the installation of power transmission lines, is considered a key step in the project's practical implementation. The implementation of TRIPP aims to develop regional transport, energy, and economic ties based on agreements reached between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the U.S. The project entails work on establishing infrastructure, ensuring coordination among relevant agencies, and reaching agreements on technical matters.