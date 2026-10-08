Azerbaijan urges providing precise information on its missing citizens by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The provision of precise and comprehensive information by Armenia regarding the fate and burial sites of missing Azerbaijanis is of particular importance for Azerbaijan, Secretary of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons and Head of the Working Group Gazanfar Ahmadov said at the 4th international conference held within the framework of the "Baku Dialogue" on missing persons, titled "Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms and Solutions in Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons" in Baku on Thursday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that practical cooperation in this area could help alleviate the suffering of families and strengthen the trust necessary for lasting peace. "Scientific and technical cooperation must also be continued. The exchange of experience, joint research, and the training of specialists in the fields of forensic expertise, genetics, and modern search technologies will enable us to translate the knowledge we have gained into practical results.

Sustained connections among government agencies, international organizations, and experts are of great importance to this cooperation. The state commission continues its systematic work in conjunction with relevant institutions. Our country is ready to share its experience in this field and to expand international cooperation," he added.