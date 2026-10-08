Uzbekistan proposes low-carbon energy concept with Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 8. Uzbekistan has proposed preparing a joint concept for the low-carbon energy potential of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Oct. 8 at the eighth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Avaza, Turkmenistan, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

“Our region has various resources. We have significant hydrocarbon reserves and substantial potential for hydropower, solar and wind generation. This diversity allows our countries to complement one another. We need to use it wisely and take a comprehensive approach to the development of the region’s energy sector. Green energy will play an increasingly important role in this area. I propose preparing a joint concept for the low-carbon energy potential. It would help better coordinate the construction of new generation capacity, the development of modern energy storage systems and the creation of new energy corridors,” Mirziyoyev said.

According to him, water and climate are another area requiring joint solutions.

“Water shortages are becoming an increasingly serious constraint on the development of Central Asia. The climate is changing, the population is growing, and pressure on agriculture and infrastructure is increasing. Therefore, we need a more accurate understanding of how much water we have and how it is being used. We need modern digital monitoring systems, modernization of irrigation networks and the widespread adoption of water-saving technologies — the time to do this is now. Significant water losses are becoming too costly for our region. That is why it is important to fully implement our joint initiative for a decade of practical action on the rational use of water in Central Asia,” he said.

Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan would assume the chairmanship of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea starting next year.

“We view this mission as a major responsibility and intend to use our chairmanship to make the fund’s work more effective, launch new environmental projects and attract additional funding,” he said.