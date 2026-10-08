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President Ilham Aliyev participates in document-signing ceremony in Turkmenbashi

Azerbaijan News 8 October 2026 11:59 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev participates in document-signing ceremony in Turkmenbashi
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
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TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 8. On October 8, a ceremony to sign documents was held in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon signed the “Joint Statement of the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asia” and the “Decision on the Regulatory Documents of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Central Asia.”

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