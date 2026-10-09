3rd international agro business forum opens in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The 3rd International Agro Business Forum, bringing together representatives of the agricultural sector, business circles, and international partners, is taking place in Baku today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The forum, organized by the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Businessmen Association (ATİB), Business TV, and "Agriconnect Türkiye", aims to establish sustainable B2B partnerships among companies operating in the agricultural sector, forge new business connections, and expand opportunities for international cooperation.

Discussions within the forum will cover international cooperation, innovative technologies, investment opportunities, new business models, access to local and foreign markets, and prospects for the development of the agricultural sector.

A total of 250 participants and companies are expected to take part in the 3rd International Agro Business Forum. Key topics of focus will include the application of innovations and advanced technologies in agriculture, enhancing the global competitiveness of companies, expanding investment opportunities, and accessing international markets. B2B meetings will be organized for business representatives operating in various sectors of the agricultural industry as part of the event. Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services, establish direct contacts with potential partners, discuss new cooperation prospects, and expand their business networks. The forum program also includes meetings with relevant public and private sector entities.

The 3rd International Agro Business Forum is a continuation of an international business platform that has become a regular tradition.

According to the information, the inaugural forum in 2023 attracted 55 companies and 900 participants from 10 countries, while the second forum, held in 2024, saw the participation of 30 companies and 2,000 attendees from 10 countries.