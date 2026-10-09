Kapital Bank expands access to international investment markets through bond placement

Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank, has raised financing by placing AZN 50 million worth of bonds on the Baku Stock Exchange through a private placement with a foreign institutional investor. This marks Kapital Bank’s first transaction to raise financing from a foreign bank through bonds denominated in the national currency.

The foreign bank’s investment in Kapital Bank’s bonds is significant not only in terms of diversifying the bank’s funding base, but also in strengthening its attractiveness to international investors.

It is worth noting that Kapital Bank has been actively operating in the local capital markets since 2024. During this period, the Bank has successfully completed 11 bond issuances with a total value of USD 170 million and AZN 260 million. Strong demand from local investors for the Bank’s previous bond issuances has contributed to strengthening its position in the domestic capital market.

The new bond placement has enabled Kapital Bank to further diversify the geographic reach of its investor base and provide foreign financial institutions with an opportunity to invest in the Bank through the local capital market. The participation of a foreign investor is also significant in terms of demonstrating the potential of Azerbaijan’s securities market and growing interest in local financial institutions.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 116 branches, 51 divisions and 13 Digital Centers all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. Applications for a cash loan and a Birbank card can be submitted online.