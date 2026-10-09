Uzbekistan, JBIC eye PPP projects in healthcare and energy

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Uzbekistan and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) discussed expanding cooperation on public-private partnership (PPP) projects in healthcare, energy and renewable power during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 8.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, following a meeting between Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and Economy and Finance Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov and Hiroki Sekine, a member of JBIC’s board of directors and managing executive officer, to discuss ongoing initiatives and potential joint projects.

The talks focused on infrastructure projects being implemented through PPP arrangements, particularly in healthcare and energy, as well as opportunities to increase the use of renewable energy sources.

"The parties also exchanged views on attracting Japanese companies to the projects and issues related to project financing," the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Kohei Toyoda, JBIC’s regional head for Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Botir Mutalov, the bank’s representative in Uzbekistan; and Yohei Higashida, director general of JBIC’s Energy Project Finance Department, along with other representatives.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to strengthen cooperation and continue consultations on the discussed areas.

JBIC is a Japanese government-owned financial institution that supports overseas investment and projects involving Japanese businesses, including initiatives in energy, infrastructure and environmental sustainability. Its financing activities are intended to support Japan’s economic engagement with international partners.