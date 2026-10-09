Azerbaijan plans seedling center in Jabrayil – Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The large seedling center being built in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil is scheduled to open soon, Turkish ambassador Birol Akgün said at the 3rd International Agro Business Forum, held in Baku on Friday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The ambassador noted that significant joint investment projects are being implemented between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the agricultural sector, including in Karabakh. According to him, the center in Jabrayil, with its capabilities for seedling production, technology, training, laboratory analysis, and storage, holds great potential not only for the Caucasus but for all of Central Asia.

"This center also holds great symbolic significance regarding the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh," Akgün emphasized.

The diplomat pointed out that challenges related to climate change, drought, and food supply necessitate the application of modern technologies in the agricultural sector. He pointed out that relying solely on traditional agricultural methods is insufficient to ensure food security.

"It’s essential to have more professional and technology-driven agricultural production, as well as effective product storage and sustainable production practices. Safeguarding national food security during challenging times depends on your cooperation and your forward-looking plans and projects," the ambassador added.

Akgün stressed that diplomatic representatives of Türkiye and Azerbaijan would continue to support business representatives.

Touching upon regional transport projects, the ambassador noted that the Zangezur Corridor is part of the East-West routes. According to him, the successful conclusion of normalization processes and the establishment of lasting regional peace will contribute to the region's economic development as well as the strengthening of the Middle Corridor.