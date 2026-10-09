CIS summit to adopt statement on 35th anniversary of its founding

TURKMENBASHI, Turkmenistan, October 9. A statement marking the 35th anniversary of the founding of the Commonwealth will be adopted at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Awaza, Trend’s special correspondent reports from the event.

The summit agenda also includes a review of information regarding the activities of the International Organization for the Russian Language.

The heads of state will make decisions on designating thematic years within the Commonwealth of Independent States, as well as on measures to foster a positive image of the CIS and its member states in the information space.

The draft agenda also covers issues related to conducting the 2030 round of population censuses in CIS member states, as well as the development of cooperation in the areas of security and humanitarian affairs.

The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is taking place on October 9, 2026, at the Awaza National Tourism Zone on Turkmenistan's Caspian coast, near the city of Turkmenbashi. The meeting is chaired by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.