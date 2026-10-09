Uzbekistan, Turkish Airlines discuss boosting tourist arrivals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Uzbekistan and Turkish Airlines are discussing ways to increase tourist arrivals by expanding air services, introducing special travel fares and promoting the country in European and American markets.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee, following a meeting between representatives of the committee and Hüseyin Güzel, head of Turkish Airlines’ representative office in Uzbekistan.

The airline currently operates 42 flights per week to Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara and Urgench. The sides discussed using Turkish Airlines’ international route network through Istanbul to attract more visitors to Uzbekistan.

Particular attention was paid to analyzing passenger flows by source market, agreeing on special tourist fares from priority cities and developing package tours that allow travelers to arrive in one Uzbek city and depart from another.

The sides also agreed to focus on European markets, including Amsterdam, Rome, Milan, Madrid, Barcelona, Berlin, Prague and Budapest. Joint promotional roadshows with Uzbek tour operators are also planned.

“Touristanbul” offers eligible Turkish Airlines passengers with layovers of six to 24 hours a free guided tour of Istanbul, while the “Stopover in Istanbul” program provides eligible passengers with complimentary hotel accommodation for qualifying layovers of at least 20 hours, subject to the programs’ terms and conditions. The initiatives could help attract travelers from Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Africa to Uzbekistan.

"In addition, an agreement was reached to sign a memorandum of cooperation between the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Turkish Airlines at the end of October this year," the committee said in the statement.

Other planned initiatives include a business breakfast in Tashkent involving local tour operators and airline representatives, an event promoting Bukhara’s cultural and tourism offerings in Türkiye, and joint international marketing campaigns.

The meeting is part of Uzbekistan’s efforts to strengthen international tourism promotion and use air connectivity to attract visitors from new markets.